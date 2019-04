President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony held to review the first 100 days of his administration at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on April 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

President Jair Bolsonaro submitted a bill to Congress on Thursday that would allow the Brazilian Central Bank to make monetary policy independently.

The move was announced during a ceremony at the Planalto presidential palace to review the administration's accomplishments during its first 100 days in office.