Brazil's president to focus on trade, business on trip to Japan and China

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro plans to focus on trade and economic issues during his trip later this month to Japan and Asia, a high-level Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday.

"The message is in the measures being taken by the administration to improve the business climate and open up the economy," Reinaldo Jose de Almeida, who serves as the Foreign Ministry's secretary for bilateral negotiations with Asia, said in a press conference.