President of the Brazilian mining company Vale, Fabio Schvartsman, appears before the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasilia, Brazil, 14 February 2019, to declare about the burst of a dam in Brumadinho past 25 January, which left 165 wounded and 155 missing. EPA- EFE/ Joedson Alves

The CEO of Brazilian mining giant Vale said here Thursday that his company should not be condemned for last month's collapse of a tailings dam, which left 165 people dead and 155 others missing and feared dead.

"Vale is a Brazilian jewel and can't be condemned for an accident that happened in one of its dams, no matter how great the tragedy," Fabio Schvartsman told a congressional committee investigating the disaster of Jan. 25 in Brumadinho, a town in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.