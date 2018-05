Photo provided on May 16, 2018 showing Jorge Arbache, Brazil's secretary of international affairs at the Ministry of Planning, Budget, and Management, during an interview with EFE in Brasilia, Brazil, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil is calling for opening government procurement as a tool of regional integration, which, according to conservative estimates, could create business opportunities worth $40 billion.

"The Brazilian government seeks to more fully integrate the country into the global economy" and this includes some "non-conventional ways," Jorge Arbache, secretary of international affairs at the Ministry of Planning, Budget, and Management, told EFE.