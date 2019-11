Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque speaks during an oil mega-auction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras and Chinese consortium partner CNODC were awarded an oil block in an oil auction in Brazil on Nov. 7, 2019. The auction was the second disappointing bidding round in as many days, with the other four blocks on offer on Nov. 7 not receiving any bids from participants that included energy supermajors. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and Chinese partner CNODC on Thursday were awarded a prime pre-salt block in the second oil auction in as many days in the South American country.

Neither of the auctions met expectations, with the other four blocks on offer on Thursday not receiving a single bid.