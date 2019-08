Opponents of Brazil's right-wing government hold up signs reading Education, Welfare and Health during a protest in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, Aug. 13. EFE-EPA/Sebastiao Moreira

Preliminary data on the performance of the Brazilian economy in the second quarter points to a threat that the Latin American powerhouse will re-enter recession in the first year of the presidency of business-friendly rightist Jair Bolsonaro.

The index of economic activity, seen as a leading indicator of gross domestic product, retreated 0.13 percent in the April-June period compared with the previous three months, Brazil's Central Bank said.