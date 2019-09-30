Brazil will reopen its main biodiesel production plant to harness the energy contained in soybeans, the government of the northeastern state of Piauí announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the regional government said that the automated plant – located in the city of Floriano, some 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) to the north of the country's capital, Brasilia – will be capable of producing 90 million liters (23.8 million gallons) of biodiesel per year following an investment of 60 million reais ($14.4 million). EFE-EPA