A federal appellate court in Brazil on Monday revoked an injunction granted last week that blocked any imminent agreement for the negotiated tie-up between Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer and US-based Boeing.

The measure was revoked by an appeals panel in Sao Paulo, Embraer said in a statement to its stockholders.