Luis Cardoso, a farmer known in the area as "Piuga," seen here on Nov. 30, 2018, leases his land to the Iberdrola power company through its Brazilian affiliate Neoenergia, to be used as part of the Santa Luzia alternative energy complex following the installation of wind turbines. EFE-EPA/Regal Play

Far from the image of a violent, insecure Brazil, Luis Cardoso, known in the area as "Piuga," greets with a smile whatever stranger approaches his home and will always offer the person a sunshade and chair on the terrace.

The 73-year-old farmer, who lives in Santa Luzia, a city in the poor northeastern state of Paraiba, tells anyone interested that he quit growing cotton to sell wind.