Beer is being poured into a cup. Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, Dec. 12, 2018. The food sector, which in October experienced its fourth consecutive down month, has racked up an 8.4 percent drop since July, mainly due to a decline in production of sugarcane. EPA/EFE/ Marcelo Sayão

Brazilian industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in October compared to the month before, snapping a three-month losing streak, the government reported on Tuesday.

With the positive result, the industrial sector's total growth rate for the first 10 months of the year has exceeded the same period in 2017 by 1.8 percent, according to data provided by the IBGE statistics agency.