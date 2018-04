Dozens of workers protest in front of Brazilian poultry giant BRF’s headquarters to denounce the European Union’s decision to establish import restrictions on meat from Brazil, Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Dozens of workers protested here Tuesday in front of Brazilian poultry giant BRF's headquarters to denounce the European Union's decision to establish import restrictions on meat from Brazil.

Some 50 people gathered Tuesday morning in front of the BRF building, the world's largest poultry meat exporter, to defend their jobs against possible layoffs over the EU decision.