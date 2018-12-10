Photo of a politically partisan Brazilian beer taken Dec. 8, 2018, branded Fora Temer (Temer Out) and produced by the Rock n'Brau "nano-brewery" owned by teacher Diogo Cavalheiro and two colleagues, who use beer to assert their leftist political ideals and take part in the social struggle. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Photo of a politically partisan Brazilian beer taken Dec. 8, 2018, branded Lula Livre (Free Lula) and produced by the Rock n'Brau "nano-brewery" owned by teacher Diogo Cavalheiro and two colleagues, who use beer to assert their leftist political ideals and take part in the social struggle. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Teacher Diogo Cavalheiro on Dec. 6, 2018, shows a bottle of politically partisan Brazilian beer branded Lula Livre (Free Lula) and produced by the Rock n'Brau "nano-brewery," which he owns with two colleagues who use beer to assert their leftist political ideals and take part in the social struggle. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

In these tumultuous times of political uncertainty in Brazil, teacher Diogo Cavalheiro and two like-minded partners chose to assert their leftist political ideals and take part in the social struggle through a much appreciated commodity in their country: beer.

Their company is, as Cavalheiro told EFE in an interview, a "nano-brewery" that produces craft beers with politically partisan names like "Lula Livre" (Free Lula) and "Fora Temer" (Temer Out), allusions to the jailed former president and the outgoing incumbent, respectively, and "Black Bloc" as a salute to militant anarchists.