Members of the "Academicos do Baixo Augusta" carnival troupe parade on Feb. 24, 2019, five days before the official start of Carnival, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian actress Alessandra Negrini, a member of the "Académicos do Baixo Augusta" carnival troupe, parades on Feb. 24, 2019, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Dozens of people parade on Feb. 24, 2019, five days before the official start of Carnival, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Millions of people have already begun taking to the streets ahead of the start of Brazil's most iconic festival, Carnival, an event that promises to provide a jolt to the South American giant's struggling economy.

Brazil hopes the pre-Lenten party - which officially runs from March 1 to March 6 - will bring in some 6.8 billion reais (around $1.8 billion) in revenue, with businesses in the hotel services, transportation and food sectors being the biggest beneficiaries.