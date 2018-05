Visitors and employees attend the Iran Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical International Exhibition in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Brent crude prices climbed past $80 a barrel Thursday, as Washington's decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran continued to fuel a rally that has pushed the market to 3 1/2-year highs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.7 percent at $79.83 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange, having early moved past $80, its highest level since Nov. 2014.