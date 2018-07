A general view of a sign of Jaguar Land Rover in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Business could be left none the wiser by this week's crunch United Kingdom government meeting on its plan to leave the European Union, said UK-based financial derivatives dealer CMC Markets as Jaguar Land Rover warned Brexit may force it to leave the UK, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

Tata Motors-owned JLR said a failure to maintain EU trading relationships will cost GBP1.2 billion ($1.6bn) and make it unprofitable to stay in the UK.