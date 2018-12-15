Nervous bank executives have been busily jetting in and out of meetings with Europe's top financial regulators in the past few months. The reason: make sure Brexit doesn't turn into financial armageddon, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

Political turmoil in Britain this week has increased the likelihood of a disorderly United Kingdom departure from the European Union without a deal in place. Under such a scenario, decades of financial integration, which helped make London the undisputed capital of European finance, could come undone overnight on March 29, the deadline for the UK to leave the EU.