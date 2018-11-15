Michel Barnier (L), the European Chief Negotiator for the UK Exiting the EU, presents a draft Brexit withdrawal agreement to EU Council President Donald Tusk (R) in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

US stocks were poised to rebound Thursday even as a slew of resignations over a proposed Brexit deal rattled the British pound and European markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Futures pointed to a 0.4 percent opening rise for the S&P 500 after worries about the technology sector and slowing world growth sent the index to a fifth-straight session of declines Wednesday. Shares of Cisco Systems were up 5.5 percent in premarket trading, leading gains after the tech giant reported its fourth consecutive quarter of growth.