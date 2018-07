Tesco is likely to have forged a supply tie-up with Carrefour to fend off potential disruption from the United Kingdom's plan to leave the European Union, said leading trading platform Accendo Markets according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Monday.

Accendo's Mike van Dulken noted that one reason for the partnership could be to protect wafer-thin margins and cut costs in the face of the planned merger of J. Sainsbury and Walmart Inc. unit Asda.