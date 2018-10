Anti-Brexit protesters march outside of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Brexit is the kind of risk stock investors hate: Unpredictable, noisy, irrational. Therein may lie the opportunity, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.

Negotiations over the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union reached a new low last month. European Council President Donald Tusk publicly spurned the latest British proposal for trading terms.