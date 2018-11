The British pounds and US dollar in London, Britain, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit secretary has resigned, signaling turmoil within her government over her plan for the country to exit from the European Union, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that he has resigned.