British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No.10 Downing Street as she makes her way to The House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions, Central London, Britain, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK FINDLER

The UK government published an analysis Wednesday showing that the long-term hit to the economy in adopting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan would be much smaller than if Britain crashed out of the bloc without a deal, ahead of a critical vote by lawmakers on whether to back her proposals, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

May will be hoping the assessment, published Wednesday, will help persuade wavering lawmakers to get behind her controversial withdrawal plan when it comes before Parliament on Dec.11. May, who governs without an outright majority in Parliament, faces opposition from both pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers to her proposals, making victory far from certain.