(L-R) The President of the NDB, Kundapur Vaman Kamath of India, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei and Shanghai's mayor Yang Xiong, attend the opening ceremony of the NDB in Shanghai, China, Jul. 21, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/XING ZHE CHINA OUT

The New Development Bank, established by the BRICS nation states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies and developing countries, will open its Americas Regional Office in Brazil, the bank said on Tuesday.

The decision was communicated to the Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira by NDB President K.V. Kamath on Monday at a meeting in Shanghai, according to a statement from the bank, which is currently headquartered in Shanghai.