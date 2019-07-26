The foreign ministers of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - who will meet on Friday in Rio de Janeiro to prepare for their November 13-14 summit in Brasilia, will take advantage of this week's gathering to discuss different issues on the global agenda, including the crisis in Venezuela.

"The thematic agenda is broad and open. It is expected that the speeches will deal as a priority with issues of political order and international security, like international governance and reform of the United Nations, as well as regional crises and situations," according to a guide for the meeting released by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.