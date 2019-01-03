The logo of the US biopharmaceutical company Celgene is pictured on the European Headquarter, in Boudry, Switzerland, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. agreed to buy rival Celgene Corp. in a deal valued at about $74 billion, combining two leading sellers of cancer drugs and potentially signaling the return of dealmaking to the pharmaceutical industry, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Overall, the merged company will have nine products with more than $1 billion each in annual sales – most notably Celgene's multiple myeloma drug Revlimid and Bristol's lung-cancer treatment Opdivo.