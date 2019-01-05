British airports are boosting their counterdrone efforts after severe disruption during the holiday period, marking the first concrete sign that the three days of flight mayhem could be a catalyst for spending on systems to thwart the malicious use of unmanned aircraft, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Saturday.

London Gatwick, the UK's second largest airport after Heathrow, said it had recently spent several million pounds to buy new equipment to handle disruptive drones.