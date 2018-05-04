The future of supercheap trans-Atlantic airfares is hanging in the balance as Norwegian Air and British Airways-owner IAG spar over a possible deal. IAG has time on its side, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh said Friday the company was "considering all its options" for the 4.6 percent stake in Norwegian it announced last month. Having made two unsuccessful bids for the company, Walsh on Friday repeatedly emphasized the word "all" in a call with investors, as if to suggest IAG might just walk away. Asked whether Norwegian's growth plan was sustainable, he flatly said "no."