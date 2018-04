British Airways parent company IAG SA has built a small stake in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and is considering a full takeover, doubling down on the booming market for trans-Atlantic budget travel, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, as IAG is formally known, said Thursday it had taken a 4.61 percent stake, valued at around $41 million, in Norwegian.