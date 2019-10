British entrepreneur Madi Sharma is interviewed by EFE on Oct. 4, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

British entrepreneur Madi Sharma poses during an interview with EFE on Oct. 4, 2019, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

At age 16, Madi Sharma asked her father if she could work at his textile factory and was told that women do not belong in business.

Today, she is listed as one of the world's 100 leading gender-policy influencers by Apolitical, a peer-to-peer learning platform for government, and is a successful entrepreneur and a key voice encouraging more investment in female-led companies.