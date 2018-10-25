efe-epaMadrid

The United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Office has fined Facebook for failing to protect personal information of at least one million users in the country between 2007 and 2014, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The regulator said that it has issued a 500,000 pound ($646,315) fine, the maximum allowed under laws which applied at the time. This is part of a wide-ranging investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes, the ICO said.