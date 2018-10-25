The United Kingdom's Information Commissioner's Office has fined Facebook for failing to protect personal information of at least one million users in the country between 2007 and 2014, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The regulator said that it has issued a 500,000 pound ($646,315) fine, the maximum allowed under laws which applied at the time. This is part of a wide-ranging investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes, the ICO said.