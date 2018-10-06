Kervin, Alejandro, Carmen and Rafael tramp the streets of Caracas wearing broken, worn-out shoes - an image that matches the cracked old asphalt of Venezuela's streets, where shoes in almost unwearable condition symbolize the crisis of a country with the largest oil reserves in the world.
Like thousands of other Venezuelans, they must deal with the difficult situation of being unable to buy even the poorest quality shoes, whose prices today range from 700 to 3,000 bolivars ($11 to $48) at the official exchange rate.