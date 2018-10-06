A man in Caracas shows his worn-out shoes on Sept. 27, 2018, something seen more and more in Venezuela, where people wearing old shoes in almost unwearable condition symbolize the crisis the oil-rich country is going through. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A man shows a shoe with an worn-out, almost non-existent sole and alongside it the replacement sole to be attached on Sept. 27, 2018, a practice more and more frequent in Venezuela, where people wearing old shoes in almost unwearable condition symbolize the crisis the oil-rich country is going through. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A cobbler in Caracas replaces the soles of a pair of shoes on Sept. 27, 2018, a practice more and more frequent in Venezuela, where people wearing worn-out shoes in almost unwearable condition symbolize the crisis the oil-rich country is going through. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Kervin, Alejandro, Carmen and Rafael tramp the streets of Caracas wearing broken, worn-out shoes - an image that matches the cracked old asphalt of Venezuela's streets, where shoes in almost unwearable condition symbolize the crisis of a country with the largest oil reserves in the world.

Like thousands of other Venezuelans, they must deal with the difficult situation of being unable to buy even the poorest quality shoes, whose prices today range from 700 to 3,000 bolivars ($11 to $48) at the official exchange rate.