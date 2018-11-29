Heightened Brexit uncertainty is weighing on trans-Atlantic deal making, as a trio of global investors led by property giant Brookfield Property Group pulled a multibillion-dollar bid to take a British retailer private, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The investors blamed economic uncertainty and "potential near-term volatility across markets" for their decision to abandon an offer to acquire the just under 70 percent they don't already own in Intu Properties PLC, in a deal that would have valued the British company at 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion). The decision came after an unusually long negotiation period of nearly two months. The offer period had been extended three times.