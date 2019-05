A photograph dated Jan. 29, 2019, shows people attending a memorial service following the collapse of a tailings dam belonging to mining giant Vale in Brumadinho, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Lucas Landau

An aerial photograph dated Jan. 26, 2019, shows the aftermath of the collapse of a tailings dam belonging to mining giant Vale in Brumadinho, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Lacerda

The Brumadinho tragedy, the mining accident whose 100-day anniversary Brazilians are marking this weekend, has taken a toll on South America's largest economy because of its impact on the mining industry.

The collapse on Jan. 25 of a tailings dam at Vale's Brumadinho mine killed 235 people, left 35 others missing and paralyzed iron ore production in Brazil, one of the world's leading sources of the mineral, causing a spike in prices on international commodities markets.