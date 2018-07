A passenger passes in front of a large board displaying the flights at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ETIENNE LAURENT

Planes of French airline Air France are parked on the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ETIENNE LAURENT

A plane rolls near the Control Tower of the Orly airport, near Paris, France, July 21, 2010, as a strike by air traffic controllers in France is causing serious disruption to domestic and European flights.EFE-EPA (FILE)/ YOAN VALAT

The European Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced it would analyze the complaint submitted by a group of European airlines against industrial action staged by French air traffic controllers (ATC.)

The EC announced it had no further comment other than to acknowledge receipt of the complaint and confirmed it would be duly analyzed by the Commission.