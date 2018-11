BT Group said Tuesday that its EE brand will launch 5G services within 16 cities in the United Kingdom next year, starting in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The British telecommunications company said it will first build a 5G network to cover the busiest parts of those six cities. Later in the year, 5G services will also be introduced across ten more U.K. cities, BT said.