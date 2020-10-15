The management company representing K-Pop band BTS doubled the value of its shares on the first day of trading on Thursday.
BTS management doubles stock price on 1st day of trading
A woman walks past next an electronic display for K-pop boy band Bangtan Boys (also known as BTS) at a Lotte duty free shop in Seoul, South Korea, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
A handout picture made available by Korea Exchange (KRX) shows Bang Si-hyuk (4-L), founder of Big Hit Entertainment Co., attending the company's public offering ceremony at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KOREA EXCHANGE /HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by Big Hit Entertainment on 12 October 2020 shows South Korean boygroup BTS performing during their online concert, titled 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E,' held on 10th and 11th October. EFE/EPA/Big Hit Entertainment / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT
