Cuban Transport Minister Eduardo Rodriguez Davila speaks at the opening of Cuba Aviation Day in Havana on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Ramon Jimenez, American Airlines head of operations in Cuba, talks to reporters ahead of the Cuba Aviation Day event in Havana on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Peter Cerda, the International Air Transport Association's regional vice president for the Americas, talks to reporters before the start of the Cuba Aviation Day event in Havana on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

American Airlines, the leading international carrier serving Cuba, said Wednesday that it intends to offer additional flights to the island despite moves by the United States to tighten its economic embargo against Havana and further restrict travel between the two countries.

Early this month, President Donald Trump's administration activated Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, a 1996 law that intensified the embargo the US imposed in 1962.