File image shows a Romanian military pilot standing near his F-16 jet fighter at the 86th Romanian Air Force base, in Borcea, Romania, Oct 7, 2016. On Jan 16, 2019, the Bulgarian parliament announced on it had authorized the nation's government to negotiate with the US the purchase of a batch of eight new F-16V Block 70 multirole fighter aircraft. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ROBERT GHEMENT

The Bulgarian parliament announced on Wednesday it had authorized the nation's government to enter negotiations with the United States regarding the purchase of a batch of new F-16 multirole fighter aircraft.

The legislative body's green light will enable the government, led by populist Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, to enter negotiations for the purchase of eight new single-engine, all-weather, multirole F-16 Viper Block 70 fighter-bomber aircraft that will replace Bulgaria's aging fleet of Soviet-era Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-25.