The Bulgarian parliament announced on Wednesday it had authorized the nation's government to enter negotiations with the United States regarding the purchase of a batch of new F-16 multirole fighter aircraft.
The legislative body's green light will enable the government, led by populist Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, to enter negotiations for the purchase of eight new single-engine, all-weather, multirole F-16 Viper Block 70 fighter-bomber aircraft that will replace Bulgaria's aging fleet of Soviet-era Mikoyan MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-25.