Archive photo dated Apr. 22, 2004, shows the unfinished building of the first 1000 MW unit at Bulgaria's second nuclear plant in the town of Belene, some 250km from Sofia, Bulgaria. On June 7, 2018, the Bulgarian parliament voted in favor of reactivating plans to build a second nuclear power plant. EFE-EPA (FILE)/VASSIL DONEV

The Bulgarian parliament voted on Thursday in favor of reactivating plans to build a second nuclear power plant.

A total of 172 lawmakers voted in favor, with 14 parliamentarians against, in the chamber which is controlled by the governing populist-conservative GERB party.