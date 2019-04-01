The headquarters of the Bank of Japan is seen through leaves in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo, Apr 1 (efe-epa) - The confidence of Japan's large manufacturers in the country's economic performance worsened in March compared to data from December, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) reported on Monday.

According to the Japanese central bank's quarterly economic outlook report known as Tankan, the confidence index of large manufacturing companies in the country's key sectors such as automobiles or electronics was plus 12 points, versus plus 19 in the previous report, and three points below expectations.