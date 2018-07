(FILE) A container is loaded on a transport truck at Aomi International Container Terminal, a port for import and export, in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

(FILE) A view of cars made and assembled in Japan sitting at a pier waiting for their export to overseas, at a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The business confidence of large Japanese companies worsened in June compared to March, representing the second consecutive decline, according to the quarterly Tankan report published Monday by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).

Among the reasons contributing to this setback are concerns over the protectionist trade policies of the United States and its potential trade war with China, in addition to the yen's appreciation against the dollar, which harms Japan's exports.