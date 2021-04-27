EFESeoul

Major South Korean business lobby groups said Tuesday they have petitioned the presidential office requesting the pardon of jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong to protect the economy amid a global shortage of memory chips, the main national industry.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Federation of SMEs, the Korea International Trade Association and the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea submitted their request in a joint letter on Monday. EFE