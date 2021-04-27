Lee Jae-yong (C), vice chairman of Samsung Group, arrives to attend a sentencing hearing over his bribery scandal the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, 18 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

A South Korean woman walks past an advertisement of Samsung at the Samsung Electronics headquarters shop in Seoul, South Korea, 28 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Lee Jae-yong (C), the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, 08 June 2020, after a hearing on the prosecution's request for a warrant for his arrest. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Major South Korean business lobby groups said Tuesday they have petitioned the presidential office requesting the pardon of jailed Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong to protect the economy amid a global shortage of memory chips, the main national industry.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Federation of SMEs, the Korea International Trade Association and the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea submitted their request in a joint letter on Monday. EFE