Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia (r.) and CAF-Development Bank of Latin America represenative Bernardo Requena (l.) sign an accord on Dec. 21, 2018, that will see the Andean nation receive a $2 million grant to work on areas of productivity, environment and climate change, and the strengthening of institutions. EFE-EPA/Ecuador Foreign Ministry

Ecuador and CAF-Development Bank of Latin America signed an accord Friday that will see the Andean nation receive a $2 million grant to work on areas of productivity, environment and climate change, and the strengthening of institutions.

"Underwriting this document signifies a technical cooperation accord that will aid the implementation of development projects," a statement by Ecuador's Foreign Ministry said.