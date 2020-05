A grounds cleaner at the main employee parking lot at the Tesla vehicle factory in Fremont, California, on 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

South Lot Tesla employee parking at the Tesla vehicle factory in Fremont, California, on 12 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

California's Alameda County on Tuesday ordered automanufacturer Tesla to halt production at its plant in Fremont after company founder Elon Musk ignored local authorities' orders to temporarily cease operations there.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that county authorities sent a written order to factory officials to cease production.