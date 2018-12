Photo taken Dec. 23, 2018, showing flower vendor Ines Juarez and her granddaughter Samantha posing at the star of Marilyn Monroe on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Starting on Jan. 1, 2019, California will make street vending legal, creating a boon for many small businesspeople, the vast majority of them Hispanics. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Photo taken Dec. 24, 2018, showing a fruit vending stand near Macarthur Park in Los Angeles. Starting on Jan. 1, 2019, California will make street vending legal, creating a boon for many small businesspeople, the vast majority of them Hispanics. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Photo taken Dec. 23, 2018, showing a street vendor selling toys in Hollywood, California. Starting on Jan. 1, 2019, California will make street vending legal, creating a boon for many small businesspeople, the vast majority of them Hispanics. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Starting on Jan. 1, selling items on the street will cease to be illegal in California, a measure that will benefit thousands of small businessmen, the great majority of them Hispanics.

The entry into force on Tuesday of the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act, signed in September by Gov. Jerry Brown, prohibits the arrest or fining of street vendors.