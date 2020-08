The growing global demand for bicycles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has become an unexpected lifeline for the economy of Cambodia, the main exporter to the European Union and the world’s fifth-largest exporter of the product.

Between January and May, the worst months of the pandemic in this small Southeast Asian kingdom, Cambodia exported 876,612 bicycles, an increase of 26 percent over the same period in 2019, according to recent Department of Statistics data. EFE-EPA