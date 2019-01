An assembly line of SUV vehicles in a Geely plant in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province, Aug 2, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/CHINA OUT

Car sales in China fell by 5.8 percent in 2018 to 22.35 million vehicles, the first year-on-year fall since 1990, the official newspaper China Daily reported on Thursday.

In December last year, 2.22 million cars were sold in the Asian country, a drop of 19.3 percent over the same period last year, making it the seventh consecutive month of decline in 2018, according to the newspaper.