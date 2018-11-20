Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa attends a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19 2018. Media reports stated that Carlos Ghosn, Nissan chairman has been arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on Nov 19, 2018, over the alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act. He is suspected of having understated his own corporate income. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

File image shows Nissan Motor's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaking during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 20 2016. Media reports state that Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is facing arrest by Tokyo prosecutors over the alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act. He is suspected of understating his own corporate income.EFE- EPA (FILE) /KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor's CEO Hiroto Saikawa bows during a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Nov 19 2018. Media reports stated that Carlos Ghosn, Nissan chairman has been arrested by Tokyo prosecutors on Nov 19, 2018, over the alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act. He is suspected of having understated his own corporate income. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

If Carlos Ghosn is treated as a typical Japanese detainee, the auto executive is likely to spend the next few weeks in a small cell in Tokyo and undergo daily interrogation by prosecutors without a lawyer present, according to a Dow Jones story supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

Mr. Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan Motor Co. and chief executive of Renault SA, was arrested Monday night Tokyo time on suspicion of causing Nissan to file false financial reports by understating his income. He couldn't be reached for comment.