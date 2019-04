(FILE) - Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 201. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Carlos Ghosn was granted bail by a court in Tokyo, paving the way for him to be released as early as Thursday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The court set bail at Yen500 million ($4.5 million), which Mr. Ghosn's lawyers must deposit with the court before he can be released.