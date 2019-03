A group of Tokyo Detention Center guards walk with a man purportedly identified as former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn (2-L) as they leave the detention center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A man wearing a mask believed to be Carlos Ghosn (C), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

Carlos Ghosn was freed Wednesday after what he called a "terrible ordeal" of 108 days behind bars, leaving a Tokyo jail disguised as a workman in a blue cap, according to a Dow Jones news report supplied to EFE.

The former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, who must stay in Japan after his release on nearly $9 million in bail, will live in a court-approved residence in Tokyo and prepare for a trial that could begin late this year.