Junichiro Hironaka, former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn's Chief Defense Lawyer, watches journalists raise their arms for questions during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, 04 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A new bail application for Carlos Ghosn includes an offer for him to be monitored by surveillance cameras to ensure he does not flee Japan or tamper with evidence, his lawyer said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

Ghosn, who has been detained by prosecutors since Nov. 19, is determined to win bail after having two earlier applications turned down, Junichiro Hironaka said at a news conference Monday. Ghosn replaced his previous lawyer with Hironaka, who is known for winning several high-profile defense cases in Japan, after he was denied bail for a second time in late January.